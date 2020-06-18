Adobe Sensei Product Recommendations integrate with Magento Page Builder

Adobe announced Product Recommendations for Magento Commerce has been integrated with Magento’s content creation tool, Page Builder, extending the embedded Magento Admin experience to streamline workflows. Magento merchants can now drag and drop Sensei-powered recommendation units on any position within content that’s being authored in Page Builder.

Adobe released Product Recommendations powered by Adobe Sensei, their AI and machine learning technology, to Magento Commerce customers globally in April. This feature allows merchants to deploy automated and intelligent recommendations across storefronts to help their customers discover new, relevant products throughout their shopping journey. Adobe plans additional Product Recommendations capabilities to bridge the gap between intelligent merchandizing and content management.

Key benefits of the Page Builder integration include:

Drag and drop functionality makes it simple to place product recommendations in any position within the content being edited via Page Builder.

Merchants can now easily add recommendation units to multiple content types including pages, blocks, dynamic blocks and individual fields.

• Merchants can now target recommendations to specific customers by assigning dynamic blocks to various consumer segments.

• With Page Builder, merchants can deploy specific recommendations to individual product pages instead of across all product pages.

• Merchants can customize recommendation units within Page Builder to match their brand, including adding borders, colors, and custom headings.

Magento Commerce merchants that have implemented Product Recommendations can take advantage of the Page Builder integration today by updating their modules. Product Recommendations is exclusively available for Magento Commerce merchants.

