Elastic announces enhanced capabilities to derive insights from data

Elastic announced new capabilities across its Elastic Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security solutions, helping customers consume Elastic services more intuitively, onboard more data, and gain deeper analysis and insights from that data. Additionally, Elastic users benefit from new, enhanced capabilities in Elastic Cloud, which is now available in 35 regions and offers easier purchasing options across all major public cloud providers.

Updates to Enterprise Search include:

Enterprise authentication mechanisms integrated with document-level authorization, bringing both SAML-based and document-level authentication for a frictionless, secure, personalized, and scalable search experience.

Configurable documents view in App Search to keep tabs on ingested data for more dynamic interactions with that data by searching, sorting, and filtering the content as it’s ingested, directly inside the App Search console without having to switch between screens.

Other updates across the Elastic solutions include:

Launching a new Kibana user experience that delivers enhanced navigation, dashboard drill-downs, and visualizations

Expanding visibility with new Google Cloud Stackdriver integration, certificate monitoring capabilities, and service map health insights using machine learning

Streamlining security workflows and reducing context switching with new Atlassian Jira integration, interactive aggregation charts, and new Filebeat modules.

Read the blog to learn more about Elastic Stack 7.8:

https://www.elastic.co/