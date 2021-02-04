Poq & Amplience partner to offer native apps

Native SaaS retail mobile app platform, Poq, announced a new partnership with headless commerce experience provider, Amplience. Amplience offers a headless content management system (CMS) and digital asset management solution, while the Poq appcommerce platform enables retailers and brands to launch effective and fully customized native mobile apps. The partnership between these two cloud-native SaaS providers will enable Poq platform and Amplience CMS clients to deliver native mobile app-based shopping experiences powered by a single integrated commerce content engine.

The new partnership helps to eliminate duplication of management effort, training and resources across these channels by providing an out-of-the-box, application programming interface (API) plugins for centralized content production alongside native app control. Joint retailer clients will be able to harness advanced appcommerce engagement tools, such as lookbooks and interactive App Story content carousels, from a single content dashboard view.

