Microsoft unveils new employee experience platform

Microsoft Corp. announced Microsoft Viva, an employee experience platform to bring tools for employee engagement, learning, wellbeing and knowledge discovery, directly into the flow of people’s work. Viva is designed to help employees learn, grow and thrive, with new experiences that integrate with the productivity and collaboration capabilities in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. The initial set of modules in Viva will provide built-in capabilities, integrations from an ecosystem of Viva partners, and platform extensibility that will enable customers to integrate their existing employee experience systems and tools with Viva to make them more accessible and discoverable to employees:

Viva Connections provides a personalized gateway where employees can access internal communications and company resources.

provides a personalized gateway where employees can access internal communications and company resources. Viva Insights gives individuals, managers and leaders personalized and actionable insights that help everyone in an organization thrive. Customers will also be able to incorporate data from third-party services like Zoom, Slack, Workday and SAP SuccessFactors.

gives individuals, managers and leaders personalized and actionable insights that help everyone in an organization thrive. Customers will also be able to incorporate data from third-party services like Zoom, Slack, Workday and SAP SuccessFactors. Viva Learning aggregates all the learning resources available to an organization in one place, including content from LinkedIn Learning; Microsoft Learn; third-party providers including Skillsoft, Coursera, Pluralsight and edX; as well as an organization’s own content library.

aggregates all the learning resources available to an organization in one place, including content from LinkedIn Learning; Microsoft Learn; third-party providers including Skillsoft, Coursera, Pluralsight and edX; as well as an organization’s own content library. Viva Topics delivers a knowledge discovery experience that helps people connect to information and experts across the company with the ability to integrate knowledge from third-party services such as ServiceNow and Salesforce.

https://news.microsoft.com/2021/02/04/microsoft-unveils-new-employee-experience-platform-microsoft-viva-to-help-people-thrive-at-work/