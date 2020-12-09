Ontotext releases GraphDB 9.5

Ontotext released GraphDB 9.5, which includes data virtualization from tables to graphs and back. GraphDB makes it easy to turn any structured data into an uniform graph – one can access data in relational databases as a virtual graph as well as transform and reconcile tabular data into graphs with unambiguous semantics. GraphDB also makes it easy to consume data – along with the SPARQL protocol and the GraphQL interfaces, data can be accessed via JDBC to suit BI tools and a wide range of legacy systems.

The new release extends the JDBC driver for GraphDB functionality with a user-friendly interface to manage the SQL views. Part of GraphDB‘s Workbench, the interface eliminates the need to access the database file system and performs validations of the input SPARQL query and its binding to SQL value types. All users with read access privileges can list the currently active SQL views, and those with write can create or modify them. The release brings also includes improved security and single sign-on support, performance optimizations, and bug fixes to SHACL validation and cluster support, upgrade to the latest version of RDF4J and upgraded connectors to Lucene, SOLR, and ElasticSearch.

https://www.ontotext.com/products/graphdb/

