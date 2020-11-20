Ontotext Platform 3.3 streamlines knowledge graph lenses & GraphQL interfaces

The new version of the Platform introduces a web-based administration tool that enables engineering teams to generate, enrich, validate and manage knowledge graph schemas, and comes with a major new component included, Ontotext Platform Workbench, a web-based administration interface to the platform. This simplifies the work of the subject matter experts by lowering the burden of knowing all platform configuration endpoints and commands and streamlines adoption with a graphical interface. The Ontotext Platform Workbench provides the ability to generate, validate and manage schemas using a wizard that guides the user through the process step by step.

Schemas, comprised of declarative definitions of semantic objects, are at the heart of the zero-code approach for access and management of knowledge graphs in Ontotext Platform 3. These schemas act like a lens to focus on specific parts of a large-scale knowledge graph, enabling querying and updates via GraphQL interfaces. This makes it easier for application developers to access knowledge graphs without tedious development of back-end APIs or complex SPARQL. The underlying Semantic Object service implements an efficient GraphQL to SPARQL translation as well as a generic configurable security model.

In earlier versions the setup of the Platform license required some technical skills, and often users without a strong IT operations background had difficulties configuring the license in the docker compose file. With the new version all users can use the Workbench and set up the license much easier and avoid issues related to license path, operation system specifics and others.

https://www.ontotext.com/company/news/ontotext-platform-3-3-streamlines-the-building-of-knowledge-graph-lenses-and-graphql-ui/