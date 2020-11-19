Datadobi to support data migration and protection to Azure

Datadobi, a provider of unstructured data management software, announced support for file data migration to and protection on Microsoft Azure. Adding this new capability means enterprise customers have another option to migrate and protect their NAS file data to the cloud, optimizing storage investment while preserving end-to-end data integrity. Using Datadobi software, enterprises get the best of both worlds by allowing them the flexibility to keep their NAS file data either in their data center, in Azure, or both. And because Datadobi documents ‘chain of custody,’ enterprises know the integrity of their data will be fully preserved between the two locations. Datadobi provides IT professionals, legal teams, and compliance officers, as well as the C-suite with the knowledge that the integrity of their file data will be fully preserved throughout the move or copy.

https://datadobi.com