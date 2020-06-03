Acquia announced CMS Migrate to help companies move to Drupal 9

Digital experience company Acquia announced the availability of Acquia CMS Migrate, a new solution that helps organizations migrate their data from any content management system (CMS) to Drupal 9. It can make migrations to Drupal 9 “five times faster” compared to traditional website replatforming projects. Drupal 9 is built to handle more data at higher volumes, integrate easily with other platforms, and lower the barriers to entry for new Drupal users.

Acquia CMS Migrate combines both automation and the company’s Drupal 9 expertise. The software uses connectors to non-Drupal CMS platforms – including Adobe Experience Manager, Sitecore, Bloomreach, Documentum, Oracle Web Center, and others – to automatically migrate content, metadata, files, and configurations to Drupal. During migration, the software rationalizes content by removing duplicate or unused content, cleaning up file structures, and more. Acquia’s consultancy helps organizations prepare for migration by setting up a strategy, reviewing compliance objectives, and other counsel.

