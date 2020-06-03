CoreMedia announces partnership with Zobrist Software Group

CoreMedia, developer of the content management and experience orchestration platform, CoreMedia Content Cloud, announced a strategic partnership with Zobrist Software Group Inc. an e-Commerce systems integrator and software provider. CoreMedia Content Cloud enables businesses to deliver personalized customer experiences to any digital channel. The Zobrist Software Group plans to deploy its digital commerce experience earned over the past two decades to help CoreMedia Content Cloud customers elevate the user experience of their websites to reduce time to market, improve brand visibility, increase online conversion and boost revenue.

https://www.coremedia.com, https://www.zobristinc.com