Reverie launches Anuvadak, a platform to publish and manage websites in any language

Reverie Language Technologies announced the launch of Anuvadak, a platform to publish and manage website in any language. India is a country of 1.33 billion, with a 70% literacy rate. Out of these 70% literates, only 10% are English literates; Anuvadak was built keeping in mind that websites in English are not enough to reach out to the 90% language literate populace of the country.

Anuvadak is a one stop platform which can help businesses localise through a unified single click platform. Anuvadak can scale down the website localisation time and can save localisation and content management costs. Anuvadak takes away the technical complexities in localising a website, helping businesses to manage all the localized content in one place, making localized websites as scalable as the source English website.

Machine translation that comes from Reverie’s decade old expertise in Indian language technologies, can be added to Anuvadak

Anuvadak’s integration with AI-enabled translation platform reduces the website translation time to one third of the time taken to traditionally translate content in Indian languages

With Reverie’s own proprietary Indic fonts built-in, content created through Anuvadak is visually more appealing.

Unlike on-demand Indic language plug-ins, Anuvadak helps build Search Engine Optimization (SEO) enabled websites in Indian languages, which means that a company’s localised website will start showing up in search queries as more and more Indians will be searching in their own language.

https://reverieinc.com