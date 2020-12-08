Arc Publishing integrates Sophi.io

Arc Publishing and Sophi.io announced the integration of Sophi, The Globe and Mail’s suite of automation and predictive analytics solutions. These native integrations will be available to the more than 1,400 websites using the Arc Publishing platform and build on Arc’s current integrations and capabilities. The Sophi Analytics native Arc integration is built into Arc Themes by default, eliminating the need for custom tagging. This builds on Sophi’s Arc Home integration, bringing web analytics data into the Arc workflow and helping publishers understand the value of their content as they work. In addition to analytics, the partnership brings a native integration between Arc’s low-code/no-code site editor, PageBuilder, and Sophi Automation. This automated content curation solution uses predictive capabilities, natural language processing (NLP) and optimization routines to help publishers automatically identify, and promote, their content across their Arc-powered properties.

https://www.arcpublishing.com/, https://www.sophi.io

