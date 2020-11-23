Arc Publishing releases enhancements to its turnkey subscriptions product

Arc Publishing introduced five new enhancements to its turnkey digital subscriptions platform to help customers’ begin monetizing their content across platforms. Arc Subscriptions handles the entire purchase flow from registration and offer creation to checkout and billing. This release provides what customers need to design and deliver complex user journeys and checkout experiences in onboarding timeframes. This includes:

The release of a new subscription module in Themes, Arc’s site development quick-launch toolkit. Using Themes, customers can shorten the time it takes to launch a new digital subscription offering.

New mobile software development kits (SDKs) for native iOS and Android apps, making it possible for customers to launch a new digital entitlement on native mobile platforms alongside web.

The integration of a customer data platform (CDP), BlueConic, to provide real-time insights and dynamic, multi-dimensional segmentation using first-party data.

Expanded payment capabilities for payment flexibility. Arc Subscriptions has integrated with flexible payment orchestration platform Spreedly for payment acceptance from a wide-range of global payment providers and optimize transaction success.

Expansion of Arc’s experience testing capabilities, enabling users to quickly test, launch and iterate individualized subscriber acquisition experiences and content on both the web and in native apps.

https://www.arcpublishing.com/