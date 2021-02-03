Box to acquire SignRequest

Box, Inc. announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Box will acquire SignRequest, a cloud-based electronic signature company. Box also previewed Box Sign, an e-signature capability that will be developed on SignRequest’s technology and natively integrated into Box. Box Sign is expected to be included in Box business and enterprise plans, enabling customers to modernize the way they work and digitize important processes, while ensuring their agreements can be securely managed and governed in the Box content cloud.

SignRequest complements Box’s existing capabilities and its modern product fits with Box’s core design principles. Box Sign will inherit Box’s security and governance capabilities, ultimately helping customers reduce IT spend, eliminate content silos, and facilitate legal and regulatory compliance. Box Sign is expected to be generally available in the summer of 2021 and its native e-signature capabilities are expected to be included in Box business and enterprise plans with additional functionality such as e-signature APIs available at an incremental cost. SignRequest will also continue to operate and be available to both current and new SignRequest customers.

https://www.box.com, https://signrequest.com/