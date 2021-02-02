Contentstack announces new UI for CMS

Contentstack, a Content Experience Platform (CXP), announced a complete redesigned and reimagined user interface for its headless content management system (CMS). The new design system brings a simplified user experience to both editors and developers, directly addressing the struggle between technological capabilities and user-friendliness in enterprise software. The new UI focus on productivity means a streamlined editing experience with more space for content, fewer clicks in the editorial process and faster discovery of content. This next level of usability will enable central content teams to provide more autonomy to subject matter experts and casual content contributors across the organization. As a result, businesses can accelerate content production and quality, shifting the function of the central content team to orchestration, quality assurance and creative work rather than filling in CMS forms.

Customers can now request early access through their Customer Success Manager and Partners can request early access through the Catalyst program. The new experience will be rolled out more widely at no additional cost to existing customers and partners starting March.

