MongoDB releases MongoDB Realm Sync

MongoDB, Inc. announced the general availability of MongoDB Realm Sync, a fully managed service which syncs data between the Realm mobile database and MongoDB Atlas. This new solution addresses the unique technical challenges of mobile and offline-first development, allowing organizations to rapidly build responsive applications for their customers and remote workforces. Realm Sync will enable teams to take advantage of bidirectional data sync between devices and the multi-cloud database, MongoDB Atlas, without having to write complex conflict resolution and networking code. The Realm mobile database allows end users to read and write data to their devices, enabling zero-latency data retrieval and offline application functionality. Bidirectional sync to MongoDB Atlas enables data captured on the device to be processed, analyzed, and combined with other data sets; this can then be delivered back to the user’s device to deliver a better and more robust experience.

