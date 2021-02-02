BlueConic and Nagarro partner to deliver enterprise CDP

BlueConic, a pure-play customer data platform (CDP), and Nagarro, provider of digital engineering and technology solutions, announced a strategic partnership to help enterprise organizations deploy BlueConic. Nagarro’s expertise in BlueConic’s technology, combined with the implementation and utilization best practices already used by BlueConic, will help ensure joint customers get value from their investment. Making first-party data a strategic asset is the future of all businesses. Yet accessing unified, actionable customer data can be challenging for innovative disruptors and established stalwarts. As these companies embrace the need for business transformation, they are confronting the pain of trying to use technologies with multiple unique ways of storing data and recognizing customers to support a fast moving, end-to-end customer experience.

https://www.blueconic.com, https://www.nagarro.com/en