Kaltura announces General Availability of Dynamic UI

Kaltura, Inc. an Agentic Digital Experience company, announced the availability of Dynamic UI for its Conversational Agents, bringing to market advanced capabilities that transform AI conversations into rich, personalized, interactive digital experiences. Building on Kaltura’s existing conversational Agents, Dynamic UI enables organizations to deliver experiences in which lifelike avatars, enterprise video and multimedia, and dynamically generated visual interfaces work together, adapting in real time to the context, needs, and goals of customers, employees, learners, and audiences.

Rather than requiring people to navigate predefined websites, applications, content libraries, and digital journeys, Kaltura’s Conversational Agents can dynamically select, generate, and assemble rich visual and interactive elements – including videos, presentations, animations, and interactive galleries within the flow of a conversation. As users interact naturally with an AI avatar, the visual experience evolves alongside the dialogue, continuously adapting to their questions, interests, progress, and objectives. The result is a seamless experience in which conversation, rich multimedia content, and interactivity work together to help each individual accomplish their goals.

Kaltura’s Conversational Agents leverage organizations’ own content libraries, enterprise knowledge, rich metadata, and deep content intelligence to select, generate, and assemble relevant experiences to help ensure interactions are informed by trusted organizational information and aligned with enterprise-defined objectives and controls.

https://investors.kaltura.com/news-releases/news-release-details/kaltura-announces-general-availability-dynamic-ui-turning-ai