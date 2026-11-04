Adobe integrates agentic CX Enterprise Coworker into AI platforms

Adobe announced that Adobe CX Enterprise Coworker, an agentic teammate for customer experience orchestration, is available within AI platforms including ChatGPT (as a plugin), Claude, Databricks Genie, Gemini for business and Microsoft Copilot — with availability in Amazon Quick, IBM and Snowflake expected soon. With CX Enterprise Coworker, marketing professionals can better plan, orchestrate and optimize customer experiences using the agentic AI platforms of their choice, right where they work.

CX Enterprise Coworker simplifies how enterprises manage their customer lifecycle, from acquiring and engaging prospects to driving conversion and growing customer lifetime value. CX Enterprise Coworker is built on Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent (A2A). It powers the execution of autonomous Customer Experience Orchestration workflows using Adobe CX Enterprise, across AI platforms and enterprise systems with human oversight. CX Enterprise Coworker offers teams data analysis and insights on campaign performance and emerging trends, enables audience forecasting, optimizes customer journeys and resolves conflicts while improving planning, project and work management.

Adobe also launched new connectors for CX Enterprise Coworker, which offer pre-built MCP server integrations with ecosystem technology partners, including Amazon Ads, Databricks Genie, Demandbase, ads MCP server for Meta campaigns, Microsoft Work IQ, RainFocus, Snowflake Cortex AI and more.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2026/11/adobe-integrates-agentic-cx-enterprise-coworker-into-ai-platforms