Gilbane Advisor 10-28-26 — deployment failure, computing limits

Featured articles from: Justine Hastings, Chad Syverson & Seth Zimmerman, and Volkan Gurses.

Additional reading from: Kate Agena, Hanaa’ Tameez, Anubhav Goyal, and Lila Bailey & Tess Vartanian.

News from: Sprinklr, Couchbase, Franz, and Siteimprove.

Our next issue arrives 11/18/26.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

The deployment failure holding back your AI investments

Justine Hastings, Chad Syverson, and Seth Zimmerman share data on the clear gap between enterprise adoption and anticipated return. The unsurprising tl;dr is that cross-functional coordination is where the value is and needs to be planned for in advance of adoption. Their essay will be helpful for advocates. (8 min)



https://hbr.org/2026/10/the-deployment-failure-holding-back-your-ai-investments

How far can we push computing?

Volkan Gurses: “Nowadays big advances are made by scaling up — think more chips packed into ever-bigger data centers. But as we near the ceiling of what we can build, there’s still plenty of room below, at the fundamental physical limits of computing.”

A fascinating article, and readable for anyone with even the slightest interest in computing, physics, and information. “Plenty” doesn’t do justice to the potential. (14 min)

https://www.technologyreview.com/2026/10/19/1145904/tr-explains-how-far-can-we-push-computing

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

More Reading

Content Technology News

Sprinklr announces availability of VOC Agent Suite in Gemini Enterprise Agent Marketplace

Gemini Enterprise users can discover and interact with specialized Sprinklr AI agents that analyze customer feedback and deliver actionable insights grounded in enterprise data.

https://www.sprinklr.com/newsroom/sprinklr-announces-availability-of-voc-agent-suite-in-gemini-enterprise-agent-marketplace/

Couchbase adds capabilities to AI Data Plane to reduce token costs

Update includes native Amazon Bedrock integration with semantic caching, managed Agent Memory and a managed MCP server on AWS, in addition to vector search within Couchbase Operational Insights.

https://www.couchbase.com/press-releases/couchbase-ai-data-plane-cuts-the-cost-of-running-production-ai-agents-at-enterprise-scale/

Franz announces AllegroGraph 9.1 with GraphTalker 2.0

Advances context-aware AI for enterprise knowledge graphs. GraphTalker builds persistent enterprise memory; expands natural-language analysis to documents and images.

https://allegrograph.com/press-room/

Siteimprove advances its agentic content intelligence platform

Teams can fix accessibility issues directly in Drupal and WordPress with the CMS Remediation Agent and in PDFs with the PDF Remediation Agent, and configure analytics through natural language.

https://www.siteimprove.com/press/siteimprove-advances-its-agentic-content-intelligence-platform/

All our curated news is available at:

https://gilbane.com/category/content-technology-news/

The Gilbane Advisor is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news most Wednesdays. View all issues at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index/

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