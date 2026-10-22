Sprinklr announces availability of VOC Agent Suite in Gemini Enterprise Agent Marketplace

Sprinklr, an AI-native platform for Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM), announced the availability of the Sprinklr Voice of the Customer (VOC) Agent Suite in Gemini Enterprise Agent Marketplace, allowing organizations to access voice-of-customer intelligence from within their existing Gemini workflows. Through Agent-to-Agent (A2A) connectivity, Gemini Enterprise users can discover and interact with specialized Sprinklr AI agents that analyze customer feedback and deliver actionable insights grounded in enterprise data.

Unlike general-purpose AI assistants, the Sprinklr VOC Agent Suite consists of purpose-built agents, each designed to address recurring business needs. These include:

Brand Health Monitoring : Understand brand performance, sentiment drivers, and recommended actions.

: Understand brand performance, sentiment drivers, and recommended actions. Crisis Monitoring : Detect emerging issues, assess their spread, identify key amplifiers, and support response planning.

: Detect emerging issues, assess their spread, identify key amplifiers, and support response planning. Competitive Benchmarking : Compare performance against competitors across share of voice, sentiment, and engagement.

: Compare performance against competitors across share of voice, sentiment, and engagement. Trend Forecasting : Identify emerging conversations and anticipate future momentum.

: Identify emerging conversations and anticipate future momentum. Influencer & Content Strategy : Discover influential voices and understand which content resonates most.

: Discover influential voices and understand which content resonates most. Campaign Performance : Measure the impact of launches, campaigns, and sponsorships.

: Measure the impact of launches, campaigns, and sponsorships. Customer Experience Analysis : Surface the most important customer pain points and praise themes across feedback channels.

: Surface the most important customer pain points and praise themes across feedback channels. General Listening: Answer ad hoc listening and intelligence questions across customer conversations.

The Sprinklr VOC Agent Suite for Google Gemini Enterprise is available now through Agent-to-Agent integration.

https://www.sprinklr.com/newsroom/sprinklr-announces-availability-of-voc-agent-suite-in-gemini-enterprise-agent-marketplace