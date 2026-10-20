Couchbase adds capabilities to AI Data Plane to reduce token costs

Couchbase, an Operational Data Platform for AI, announced a major expansion of its AI Data Plane with new capabilities including native Amazon Bedrock integration with semantic caching, managed Agent Memory and a managed MCP server on AWS, in addition to vector search within Couchbase Operational Insights. Together, these updates give enterprise teams a single governed platform to replace fragmented data services that slow agent deployments, reducing both infrastructure burden and the cost of running production AI.

Enterprise teams deploying production AI agents are finding that general-purpose databases and stitched-together data services cannot keep pace with agentic workloads. They need a converged data layer that serves both agents and applications with live, trusted data at scale in the cloud, in a private data center, and at the edge, even offline. Couchbase is an operational data platform built to do exactly that. The new capabilities announced today extend that foundation with managed cloud services and token cost reductions that help enterprises accelerate production AI.

Couchbase’s elastically scalable, distributed architecture serves millions of concurrent low-latency operations without bottlenecks. Its memory-first design and shared-nothing topology mean parallel agent requests resolve at sub-millisecond latency rather than queuing behind each other.

All capabilities listed above are generally available today.

https://www.couchbase.com/press-releases/couchbase-ai-data-plane-cuts-the-cost-of-running-production-ai-agents-at-enterprise-scale/