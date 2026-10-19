Franz Inc. announces AllegroGraph 9.1 with GraphTalker 2.0

Franz Inc., an early innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and supplier of Graph Database technology for Neuro-Symbolic AI solutions, announced AllegroGraph 9.1, featuring GraphTalker 2.0, an advancement of its agentic natural-language interface for enterprise Knowledge Graphs.

The release enables more effective management of contextual knowledge that guides AI interactions, incorporate documents and images into graph-based analysis, and preserve reusable knowledge and analytical workflows in a persistent, learning enterprise memory layer. Through collaborative learning between the context graph and human domain experts, this persistent memory retains feedback, corrections, and insights that inform future analysis.

GraphTalker 2.0 is a new Context Management System that allows organizations to create, edit, version, and reuse domain-specific knowledge that helps AI agents understand enterprise data. This includes ontologies, relationships, business terminology, domain conventions, and proven query patterns. New capabilities:

GraphTalker 2.0: An upgrade of AllegroGraph’s agentic natural-language interface, with redesigned user experience and improved management of graph-based analytical workflows.

An upgrade of AllegroGraph’s agentic natural-language interface, with redesigned user experience and improved management of graph-based analytical workflows. Enterprise Context Management: Create, edit, upload, and manage repository-specific context files that guide GraphTalker’s understanding of ontologies, business terminology, data relationships, and query conventions.

Create, edit, upload, and manage repository-specific context files that guide GraphTalker’s understanding of ontologies, business terminology, data relationships, and query conventions. Context Versioning and Portability: Track modifications, compare file versions, restore previous content, and export or import context files with their version histories across repositories.

https://allegrograph.com/press-room