Featured articles from: Stephen O’Grady, and Monika Dvorackova.
Additional reading from: Aurélie Radom, Amanda Caswell, Kyle Soucy, and Stevie Bonifield.
News from: Madcap Software, Contentstack, Graphwise, and MongoDB.
Our next issue arrives 10/28/26.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
How to think about open weight models
The race between open and closed AI models is well underway. Stephen O’Grady asks “But how should artifacts as complex as models be considered? What are the dimensions that will shape this race moving forward? There are many angles to consider, but the following are arguably the most important.” A really helpful piece. (13 min)
https://redmonk.com/sogrady/2026/09/03/open-weight-models/
The preservation gap in the AI stack
Why capability is advancing faster than reconstructability
We all know that managing, governing, and even understanding AI behavior, is a major challenge. In this article Monika Dvorackova is focused on “historical reconstructability”, a missing key capability for governance. Dvorackova clearly explains the problem in the first six paragraphs, then proposes a reference architecture to address it. (10 min)
https://www.oreilly.com/radar/the-preservation-gap-in-the-ai-stack-why-capability-is-advancing-faster-than-reconstructability/
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
More Reading
- The economics of attention in the age of AI — When machines pay attention, what deserves ours? via UX Collective
- Synthetic users are making me rethink “imperfect research” via UX Collective
- OpenAI is adding text watermarking in ChatGPT and Codex via The Verge. Also see https://openai.com/index/eu-text-provenance/
- Your Mac is now part of Perplexity’s AI infrastructure (requires Apple silicon with 24GB ) via The New Stack
Content Technology News
Madcap announced the Fall 2026 release of MadCap Syndicate
New version brings AI-driven content visualization, automated content classification, MCP support for AI application and agent access, and expanded support for enterprise content formats.
https://www.madcapsoftware.com/products/syndicate/
Contentstack launches Contentstack Canoe
Shows how a brand is named, described and cited in AI search, benchmarks it against competitors, and ends run with a ranked list of fixes AI agents can act on.
https://canoe.contentstack.com/
Graphwise upgrades its AI Context Platform to help enterprises build context layers
The new release optimizes the creation of a comprehensive context layer for enterprises, which accelerates the integration of AI into multilingual content and data.
https://graphwise.ai
MongoDB launches MongoDB 9.0
MongoDB 9.0 strengthens the foundation MongoDB customers run on, Atlas Infinite removes limits on scale, and Atlas Agent Engine puts AI agents to work.
https://www.mongodb.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/mongodb-launches-mongodb-9-0-the-best-version-ever-built-and-atlas-infinite-for-ai-scale-demand
All our curated news is available at:
https://gilbane.com/category/content-technology-news/
The Gilbane Advisor is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news most Wednesdays. View all issues at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index/
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