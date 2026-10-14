Gilbane Advisor 10-14-26 — open weight models, preservation gap

Featured articles from: Stephen O’Grady, and Monika Dvorackova.

Additional reading from: Aurélie Radom, Amanda Caswell, Kyle Soucy, and Stevie Bonifield.

News from: Madcap Software, Contentstack, Graphwise, and MongoDB.

Our next issue arrives 10/28/26.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

How to think about open weight models

The race between open and closed AI models is well underway. Stephen O’Grady asks “But how should artifacts as complex as models be considered? What are the dimensions that will shape this race moving forward? There are many angles to consider, but the following are arguably the most important.” A really helpful piece. (13 min)



https://redmonk.com/sogrady/2026/09/03/open-weight-models/

The preservation gap in the AI stack

Why capability is advancing faster than reconstructability



We all know that managing, governing, and even understanding AI behavior, is a major challenge. In this article Monika Dvorackova is focused on “historical reconstructability”, a missing key capability for governance. Dvorackova clearly explains the problem in the first six paragraphs, then proposes a reference architecture to address it. (10 min)



https://www.oreilly.com/radar/the-preservation-gap-in-the-ai-stack-why-capability-is-advancing-faster-than-reconstructability/

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

More Reading

Content Technology News

Madcap announced the Fall 2026 release of MadCap Syndicate

New version brings AI-driven content visualization, automated content classification, MCP support for AI application and agent access, and expanded support for enterprise content formats.

https://www.madcapsoftware.com/products/syndicate/

Contentstack launches Contentstack Canoe

Shows how a brand is named, described and cited in AI search, benchmarks it against competitors, and ends run with a ranked list of fixes AI agents can act on.

https://canoe.contentstack.com/

Graphwise upgrades its AI Context Platform to help enterprises build context layers

The new release optimizes the creation of a comprehensive context layer for enterprises, which accelerates the integration of AI into multilingual content and data.

https://graphwise.ai

MongoDB launches MongoDB 9.0

MongoDB 9.0 strengthens the foundation MongoDB customers run on, Atlas Infinite removes limits on scale, and Atlas Agent Engine puts AI agents to work.

https://www.mongodb.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/mongodb-launches-mongodb-9-0-the-best-version-ever-built-and-atlas-infinite-for-ai-scale-demand

All our curated news is available at:

https://gilbane.com/category/content-technology-news/

The Gilbane Advisor is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news most Wednesdays. View all issues at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index/

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