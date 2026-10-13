Siteimprove advances agentic content intelligence platform

Siteimprove.ai announced its Fall ’26 Release, which puts AI agents to work on accessibility remediation, content governance, and analytics. The release introduces the CMS Remediation Agent and PDF Policies, and expands the PDF Remediation Agent and Conversational Analytics Agent, so teams can fix accessibility issues directly in WordPress and Drupal, hold PDFs to the same standard as web pages, generate alt text for PDF images, and configure analytics in plain language.

CMS Remediation Agent: Introduces automated fixing of web accessibility issues inside the CMS (Drupal and WordPress), with each fix WCAG-verified and logged. Web teams can now fix accessibility issues within existing AI workflows in the CMS directly, rather than through a manual effort across multiple tools.

Introduces automated fixing of web accessibility issues inside the CMS (Drupal and WordPress), with each fix WCAG-verified and logged. Web teams can now fix accessibility issues within existing AI workflows in the CMS directly, rather than through a manual effort across multiple tools. PDF Policies: Introduces content and compliance policy enforcement for PDFs, extending what previously applied only to web pages. This broadens governance across the entire digital estate, so PDFs are held to the same standard as web pages.

Introduces content and compliance policy enforcement for PDFs, extending what previously applied only to web pages. This broadens governance across the entire digital estate, so PDFs are held to the same standard as web pages. PDF Remediation Agent: Expands the agent to automatically remediate accessibility issues for images within PDFs, human-reviewed and published back to the source without the manual re-upload loop.

Expands the agent to automatically remediate accessibility issues for images within PDFs, human-reviewed and published back to the source without the manual re-upload loop. Conversational Analytics Agent: Expands the agent so Analytics users configure Key Metrics, Funnels, and Segments through natural-language prompts.

https://www.siteimprove.com/press/siteimprove-advances-its-agentic-content-intelligence-platform