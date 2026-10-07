Madcap announced the Fall 2026 release of MadCap Syndicate

MadCap Software, Inc., a provider of multi-channel content authoring, management and publishing, announced the Fall 2026 release of MadCap Syndicate, an intelligent platform for content delivery, aggregation, and artificial intelligence (AI) enablement. The newest features enrich AI-powered search and analysis, as well as enhanced retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) for AI chatbots and agents.

Organizations rely on Syndicate to aggregate, manage and deliver corporate content—turning their knowledge silos into a unified, fully indexed, single source of truth. The enterprise-scale, cloud-based platform enables seamless integration with other systems and applications, advanced search and content filtering, enhanced analytics, role-based permissions and content governance, and robust compliance. The Fall 2026 release builds on the AI capabilities introduced in April 2026, with:

New AI-Driven Content Maps enhance content awareness by letting users visualize the semantic relationships between different pieces of content.

enhance content awareness by letting users visualize the semantic relationships between different pieces of content. Expanded, AI-Powered Classification feature adds new AI functionality to improve classification suggestions, support AI readiness, and increase content discoverability.

feature adds new AI functionality to improve classification suggestions, support AI readiness, and increase content discoverability. New Model Context Protocol (MCP) support enables AI agents and AI applications to leverage the power of Syndicate’s semantic content retrieval via a common interface instead of requiring custom integrations.

enables AI agents and AI applications to leverage the power of Syndicate’s semantic content retrieval via a common interface instead of requiring custom integrations. Enhanced Portable Document Format (PDF) support now enables semantic analysis and RAG retrieval of individual PDF pages.

https://www.madcapsoftware.com/products/syndicate