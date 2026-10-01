Contentstack launches Contentstack Canoe

Contentstack today launched Contentstack Canoe, an AI visibility tool that shows brands how AI search engines describe them and whether their competitors are winning. The company’s first standalone product has a free plan open to any brand, whether or not it uses Contentstack.

Getting started with Contentstack Canoe begins with a brand’s URL:

Contentstack Canoe scans the site to identify the business, products, buyer personas and up to ten competitors.

Users review and edit that information before Contentstack Canoe generates the questions their buyers are likely to ask.

Each question is tagged by buying stage, from awareness through consideration and decision, and Growth users can edit, add or remove any of them.

The Free plan runs the generated questions once a month. Growth adds daily or weekly runs, and every plan can run a report on demand after a change.

Each report takes about two minutes and shows whether the brand appeared in AI answers, how it was described, which competitors appeared and which sources the engines cited. Paid plans run ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Claude side by side in every report, and the Free plan runs ChatGPT and Gemini. Every run ends with a ranked list of what to fix.

https://canoe.contentstack.com