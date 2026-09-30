Gilbane Advisor 9-30-26 — Information architecture, knowledge & memory

Featured articles from: Esther Kang, and Patrick Neeman.

Additional reading from: Timnit Gebru & Emily M. Bender, Tony Seale, Zach Wilson, and Apple SEAR.

News from: Liferay, WisdomAI & Teradata, TOPPAN Digital Language, and Fivetran + dbt Labs.

Our next issue arrives 10/14/26.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

Information architecture is the foundation AI is starving for

Information architecture is hard, but the need is greater than ever. Patrick Neeman makes the case, and provides some advice. (12 min)

https://medium.com/user-experience-design-1/information-architecture-is-the-foundation-artificial-intelligence-is-starving-for-1d91fb5bf59f

The more accessible information is, the less employees remember

Unexpected findings from Esther Kang: “…participants who formed social connections before learning new material remembered about 40% less of the content but were roughly 65% better at recalling who was connected to whom.” (7 min)

Article: https://hbr.org/2026/09/the-more-accessible-information-is-the-less-employees-remember

Research paper: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022103126000557

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

More Reading

Content Technology News

Liferay announces Liferay Content Marketing Platform

Content created in Liferay CMS is available in campaigns, and campaign tasks link directly to content assets; approval status and campaign context carry through automatically as content moves from brief to publication.

https://www.liferay.com/capabilities/cmp

WisdomAI and Teradata partner

WisdomAI’s agentic analytics platform natively embedded in Tera, delivers natural-language analytics, single-prompt Live Apps, and proactive AI agents across all enterprise data.

https://www.wisdom.ai/partners/teradata ■ https://www.teradata.com

TOPPAN Digital Language launches TDL Healthcare

Dedicated healthcare business brings together specialist expertise, secure workflows and AI-enabled content operations to support multilingual healthcare communications.

https://tdl-healthcare.com

Fivetran + dbt Labs announces new capabilities

Fivetran + dbt Labs makes dbt v2 and dbt State generally available, alongside Fivetran Context Layer, dbt Charts, and a new open lakehouse vision for greater flexibility across storage and compute.

https://www.getdbt.com/blog/fivetran-dbt-labs-announces-new-capabilities-to-make-enterprise-data-agent-ready-at-dbt-summit

All our curated news is available at:

https://gilbane.com/category/content-technology-news/

The Gilbane Advisor is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news most Wednesdays. View all issues at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index/

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