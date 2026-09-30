Featured articles from: Esther Kang, and Patrick Neeman.
Additional reading from: Timnit Gebru & Emily M. Bender, Tony Seale, Zach Wilson, and Apple SEAR.
News from: Liferay, WisdomAI & Teradata, TOPPAN Digital Language, and Fivetran + dbt Labs.
Our next issue arrives 10/14/26.
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
Opinion / Analysis
Information architecture is the foundation AI is starving for
Information architecture is hard, but the need is greater than ever. Patrick Neeman makes the case, and provides some advice. (12 min)
https://medium.com/user-experience-design-1/information-architecture-is-the-foundation-artificial-intelligence-is-starving-for-1d91fb5bf59f
The more accessible information is, the less employees remember
Unexpected findings from Esther Kang: “…participants who formed social connections before learning new material remembered about 40% less of the content but were roughly 65% better at recalling who was connected to whom.” (7 min)
Article: https://hbr.org/2026/09/the-more-accessible-information-is-the-less-employees-remember
Research paper: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022103126000557
All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index
More Reading
- What is Jev, why is it causing such a stir, and what has it got to do with ontologies? via Tony Seale
- AI writes the code, data engineers own everything else via DataExpert
- Don’t be fooled by this summer of AI hype via MIT Technology Review
- Apple Reference Image: A new approach for verified photography via Apple SEAR
Content Technology News
Liferay announces Liferay Content Marketing Platform
Content created in Liferay CMS is available in campaigns, and campaign tasks link directly to content assets; approval status and campaign context carry through automatically as content moves from brief to publication.
https://www.liferay.com/capabilities/cmp
WisdomAI and Teradata partner
WisdomAI’s agentic analytics platform natively embedded in Tera, delivers natural-language analytics, single-prompt Live Apps, and proactive AI agents across all enterprise data.
https://www.wisdom.ai/partners/teradata ■ https://www.teradata.com
TOPPAN Digital Language launches TDL Healthcare
Dedicated healthcare business brings together specialist expertise, secure workflows and AI-enabled content operations to support multilingual healthcare communications.
https://tdl-healthcare.com
Fivetran + dbt Labs announces new capabilities
Fivetran + dbt Labs makes dbt v2 and dbt State generally available, alongside Fivetran Context Layer, dbt Charts, and a new open lakehouse vision for greater flexibility across storage and compute.
https://www.getdbt.com/blog/fivetran-dbt-labs-announces-new-capabilities-to-make-enterprise-data-agent-ready-at-dbt-summit
All our curated news is available at:
https://gilbane.com/category/content-technology-news/
The Gilbane Advisor is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news most Wednesdays. View all issues at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index/
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