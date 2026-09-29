Graphwise upgrades its AI Context Platform to help enterprises build context layers

Graphwise, a provider of AI context platforms, today announced major updates to its AI Context Platform, Graphwise Platform, which include new Adobe integration, built-in evaluation tools, and broader workflow automation features. The new release optimizes the creation of a comprehensive context layer for enterprises, which accelerates the integration of AI into multilingual content and data. With its latest software release, Graphwise now supports its customers more efficiently when transitioning AI from experimental pilot projects to scalable production systems.

Key platform enhancements include:

AI Trust & Rapid Onboarding: A new evaluation framework to measure, audit, and benchmark AI response accuracy, paired with automated unstructured data ingestion pipelines that convert raw enterprise documents into grounded context faster.

A new evaluation framework to measure, audit, and benchmark AI response accuracy, paired with automated unstructured data ingestion pipelines that convert raw enterprise documents into grounded context faster. Enterprise Multilingual Governance: Native Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) integration for automated multilingual content tagging and cross-channel taxonomy synchronization to guarantee term integrity globally.

Native Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) integration for automated multilingual content tagging and cross-channel taxonomy synchronization to guarantee term integrity globally. Unified Administration & Automation: A centralized administrative control center for enterprise user and license management, alongside a rebranded, n8n-powered workflow engine to simplify complex data pipelines and GraphRAG orchestration.

A centralized administrative control center for enterprise user and license management, alongside a rebranded, n8n-powered workflow engine to simplify complex data pipelines and GraphRAG orchestration. Mission-Critical Reliability: Comprehensive core performance and stability enhancements across the underlying graph database architecture, built to support high-concurrency enterprise deployments.

https://graphwise.ai