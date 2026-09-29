MongoDB launches MongoDB 9.0

MongoDB, Inc. announced MongoDB 9.0, and Atlas Infinite. MongoDB 9.0 is their next-generation engine underpinning MongoDB Atlas, the company’s managed cloud data platform, Enterprise Advanced, and Community Edition. Atlas Infinite extends that foundation with the elasticity modern applications and AI agents need.

MongoDB is renaming its current Atlas offering to Atlas Core. Atlas Core and Atlas Infinite are now two deployment options within the Atlas platform, and customers can use one or both depending on the types of workloads they’re dealing with. Adopting Atlas Infinite requires no application code changes, no new system to learn, and no disruptive migration. Atlas Infinite introduces a new pricing model tied to actual compute and storage consumption.

MongoDB 9.0, Atlas Infinite, and Atlas Agent Engine, build on each other: MongoDB 9.0 strengthens the foundation every MongoDB customer already runs on, Atlas Infinite removes limits on how that foundation can scale, and Atlas Agent Engine puts AI agents to work on top of both, governed and grounded in real-time data. Together with Voyage AI’s embedding and retrieval models, this extends MongoDB’s intelligent data platform for AI .

MongoDB 9.0 is generally available today, and Atlas Infinite is available in public preview. Teams can get started with Atlas for free.

https://www.mongodb.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/mongodb-launches-mongodb-9-0-the-best-version-ever-built-and-atlas-infinite-for-ai-scale-demand