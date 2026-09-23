Liferay announces Liferay Content Marketing Platform

Liferay, a provider of Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs), released Liferay Content Marketing Platform (CMP), a new offering that gives marketing teams a unified place to plan campaign content, coordinate work, manage content from brief to launch, and measure performance.

Marketing teams building and launching campaigns typically have to manage multiple tools. Content begins in the CMS of one vendor before moving to the campaign management tool of another via a connection layer that has to be configured and maintained. The brief, the audience, the approval status, don’t reliably cross from one system to the other, and duplicate permissioning systems and data that has to sync between platforms make the problem worse.

Because Liferay CMP runs natively on Liferay CMS, they share the same data model, permissions, and publishing infrastructure, with no connection to configure or maintain. Content created in Liferay CMS is immediately available in campaigns, and campaign tasks link directly to content assets, so approval status and campaign context carry through automatically as content moves from brief to publication. Digital asset management capabilities are built into Liferay CMS, so brand assets are accessible within the campaign workflow without a separate vendor or integration to manage.