Gilbane Advisor 9-16-26 — AI safety, content ledgers

Welcome to all the new subscribers that signed-up during our August break!

Featured articles from: Sayash Kapoor & Arvind Narayanan, and Michael Andrews.

Additional reading from: MIT, Elsa Sklavounou, Bob DuCharme, and Zach Wilson.

News from: Storyblok, Adobe, Algolia & Vercel, and Fimo.

Our next issue arrives 9/30/26.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

The AI-as-Normal-Technology view of loss of control incidents

A middle ground between the cybersecurity and AI safety communities

Sayash Kapoor and Arvind Narayanan’s timely essay is a must-read for anyone trying to make sense of the variety and intensity of views on the safety of AI. Their analysis of the issues and proposed layered approach to achieving AI safety are comprehensive and practical. (56 min)

https://www.normaltech.ai/p/the-ai-as-normal-technology-view

Show me the work: Overcoming AI’s impostor syndrome

When AI is involved in content development, readers don’t know who the real author is. It’s time to offer traceability through version histories.

The well-deserved lack of trust in AI is a serious threat to its growth, though there will be increasing efforts to find solutions for different applications.Michael Andrews argues that for GenAI content applications, there is role for blockchain ledgers to track provenance and content changes. (3 min)

https://storyneedle.com/show-me-the-work-overcoming-ais-impostor-syndrome/

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content Technology News

Storyblok introduces Storyblok Agents, an AI-powered content operations layer built directly into the CMS

With Storyblok Agents, content teams have a conversational way to research and work with their content by asking to see content that is stale, duplicated, missing translations or needs more work, and act on that information in the same conversation.

https://www.storyblok.com/mp/introduces-storyblok-agents

Algolia and Vercel Partner to bring AI-powered search natively to the Vercel Marketplace

New native integration lets developers provision, deploy, and manage Algolia’s AI Search platform directly from Vercel with unified billing and no separate credentials to manage.

https://www.algolia.com/about/news/algolia-and-vercel-partner-to-bring-ai-powered-search-natively-to-the-vercel-marketplace ■ https://vercel.com

Adobe announces new capabilities in Acrobat

The Adobe Productivity Agent in Acrobat now transforms complex documents into understandable visuals, audio and presentations.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2026/09/adobe-productivity-agent-in-acrobat-now-transforms-complex-documents

Fimo launches autonomous websites, making AI code editable and self-improving

Use Claude Code, Codex, Cursor, or whatever you already use. Fimo turns the output into an editable, autonomous-ready website your whole team can manage.

https://fimo.ai

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, data, web, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news. We do not sell or share personal data.

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