Algolia and Vercel bring AI-powered search natively to the Vercel Marketplace

Algolia, an AI Search and Retrieval platform, announced a native integration with Vercel, an agentic infrastructure platform where humans and agents build software together. The integration lets developers provision an Algolia application directly from the Vercel dashboard turning search into a single deployment step instead of a separate setup project.

From the Algolia listing on the Vercel Marketplace, developers click “Install” to trigger an OAuth handshake between the two platforms, replacing the need to create a separate Algolia account. A setup wizard then walks through selecting a hosting region, optionally activating the Algolia Crawler for a Vercel domain, and choosing a plan.

Once confirmed, Algolia provisions the application automatically, and its credentials are synced directly into the environment variables of the connected Vercel project. Usage is billed through the developer’s existing Vercel invoice rather than a separate Algolia one. The Algolia dashboard remains a single click away via Vercel SSO for teams that want to browse indices, tune relevance, or configure the crawler.

Vercel’s Marketplace supports two integration models: connectable-account integrations, which link Vercel to an account a developer already holds elsewhere, and native integrations, which are provisioned and managed directly from the Vercel dashboard, with billing consolidated into the developer’s existing Vercel account.

https://www.algolia.com/about/news/algolia-and-vercel-partner-to-bring-ai-powered-search-natively-to-the-vercel-marketplace