Storyblok introduces Storyblok Agents

Storyblok announced the launch of Storyblok Agents, an AI-powered content operations layer built directly into the CMS.

With Storyblok Agents, content teams have a conversational way to research and work with their content. For example, they can ask to see content that is stale, duplicated, missing translations, or needs more work before it’s published. They are then able to act on that information in the same conversation and build custom agents for any recurring task that can be scheduled to run automatically.

Teams have the ability to choose which AI provider and model is used, and are able to use their own AI credentials to have control over the experience and token spend. Storyblok also offers an MCP Server that enables teams to use agents outside of the CMS by giving any compatible AI agent direct, structured access to a Storyblok workspace.

Storyblok Agents can be activated through Storyblok Labs on Growth plans and above, and an interactive demo is available.

https://www.storyblok.com/mp/introduces-storyblok-agents