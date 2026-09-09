Adobe Productivity Agent in Acrobat transforms complex documents into understandable visuals, audio & presentations

Adobe announced new AI capabilities powered by the Adobe Productivity Agent in Acrobat that help people and teams understand the information in their documents faster, create polished work more easily and access trusted knowledge at scale. New interactive reports and summary slides turn dense documents into compelling visuals, while personal podcasts and audio summaries make it simple to listen, learn and get up to speed on a single page or across dozens of documents. New enterprise capabilities help teams ask questions across document collections and surface structured insights from thousands of files, helping businesses scale document knowledge and make better decisions.

The new capabilities mark the next milestone in Acrobat’s evolution, transforming how people move from reading documents to knowing what matters and acting on it with confidence. Adobe’s productivity agent works across documents, data and systems to execute tactics and orchestrate everything necessary so people can get insights faster, generate rich content quickly and share knowledge with interactive experiences.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2026/09/adobe-productivity-agent-in-acrobat-now-transforms-complex-documents