Fimo launches autonomous websites, making AI code editable and self-improving

Fimo, an AI CMS built by the team behind Strapi, launched today. The platform works with any AI-generated code, from Claude Code to Codex, turning the code into self-optimizing autonomous websites.

Fimo’s native and custom agents work around the clock to publish SEO content, build internal links, fix schema issues, translate content, refresh stale content, and flag performance issues. Updates can be pushed through review processes and custom workflows, ensuring teams get all the agentic help they need, without humans fully exiting the loop.

Every agent action lands in a pull request, runs in an isolated environment, and respects the same role-based permissions as a human editor. Nothing reaches production without review.

Fimo works with any AI coding tool and any frontend framework. Whether you’re using Cursor and Svelte, or Codex and Nuxt.

Teams don’t need to change their development workflows either, as Fimo becomes a transparent layer over your PRs, reviews, and CI. Agents open branches and pull requests like any teammate normally would. Senior team members still gate every merge, and your repo stays the source of truth.

https://fimo.ai