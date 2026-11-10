IBM and Microsoft announce Imagine Enterprise

IBM and Microsoft announced Imagine Enterprise, an agentic platform designed to help enterprises build, run, and govern AI agents that help people execute industry-specific processes. IBM Consulting and Microsoft have combined their technologies and expertise with forward-deployed engineering support for qualifying engagements to help enterprises accelerate AI deployment.

Imagine Enterprise aims to help organizations—especially in regulated industries—combine human expertise with AI agents and connect them to unique enterprise data and daily processes. The platform is built to help organizations govern AI agents with controls, observability, and AI-compliance support designed to help secure industry-specific AI deployment.

IBM Consulting brings AI transformation expertise and a fleet of 6,000 AI agents and assets built on IBM Consulting Advantage, the company’s AI-powered delivery platform. Microsoft provides the AI, data, cloud, and security foundation that is designed to help the agents operate securely across the enterprise, while forward-deployed engineers from both companies can help customers move from experimentation to production.

Imagine Enterprise’s industry-specific frameworks initially include financial services, insurance, and retail, and are designed to establish a repeatable blueprint for potential additional industries such as manufacturing, energy, public sector, mobility and more in the future.

https://www.ibm.com/consulting/imagine-enterprise