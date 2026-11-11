Sitecore introduces MarketingIQ

Sitecore, a provider of AI-enabled digital marketing software, introduced MarketingIQ, which connects market insights, brand intelligence, and marketing operations in SitecoreAI, helping brands act with speed and precision on growth opportunities they might otherwise miss. It draws on approved brand knowledge to develop targeted content and campaigns, then coordinates the people and AI agents needed to bring them to market. Marketers direct and approve the work and can measure whether it improves discovery, attracts qualified customers, and increases conversion.

MarketingIQ combines contextual intelligence – an understanding of the brand and its business – with AI agent orchestration, which coordinates the work needed to act.

MarketingIQ gains understanding from connecting activity in AI search platforms like ChatGPT and Google Gemini with the organization’s approved knowledge and content, its objectives, and evidence about customers and previous results. MarketingIQ determines which facts support a claim, which audiences and products they apply to, and what content is suitable to use.

MarketingIQ works across Sitecore and third-party content management, digital experience, and business systems, connecting the content, customer information, and capabilities organizations already have. Teams can act across those systems without replacing their underlying CMS, digital asset management, CRM, or other applications.

https://www.sitecore.com/marketing-iq