Gilbane Advisor 11-18-26 — Knowledge Flywheel, Martech openness

Featured articles from: Prasanna Vijayanathan & Renzo Sanchez-Silva, and Scott Brinker

Additional reading from: Paolo Perrone, Shania Rasheed Nalagath, Wharton Generative AI Labs, and Perplexity.

News from: Sitecore, IBM & Microsoft, Kaltura, and Adobe.

Our next issue arrives 12/2/26.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

Ontology-Driven observability: Building an end-to-end knowledge graph at Netflix scale

Fascinating post from Prasanna Vijayanathan and Renzo Sanchez-Silva on how they pull together a wide range of operational interests to resolve incidents and build a “…Knowledge Flywheel leading to continuous enrichment and improvement of the context about our system, stored in the knowledge graph.” Lots to learn from here. (13 min)

https://netflixtechblog.com/ontology-driven-observability-building-an-end-to-end-knowledge-graph-at-netflix-scale-421392cf5adf

Openness and optionality benefit both martech customers and vendors

As the martech industry shifts from apps to infrastructure, vendors with great APIs and an ecosystem ethos have the advantage

Scott Brinker makes a good case with some research in advance of the full report and presentation at the Martech for 2027 event on December 1. Get a head start! (7 min)

https://newsletter.chiefmartec.com/p/openness-and-optionality-benefit-both-martech-customers-and-vendors

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

More Reading

Content Technology News

Sitecore introduces MarketingIQ S

Built for marketers and agents to connect AI discovery insights with content and campaign execution to help brands reach more customers and drive sales.

https://www.sitecore.com/marketing-iq

IBM and Microsoft announce Imagine Enterprise

IBM brings 6,000+ pre-built AI agents and assets, the experience building them, and industry expertise, while Microsoft provides AI, cloud, and security technologies.

https://www.ibm.com/consulting/imagine-enterprise

Kaltura announces general availability of Dynamic UI

Conversational Agents can dynamically select, generate, and assemble rich visual and interactive elements including videos, presentations, animations, interactive galleries within the flow of a conversation.

https://investors.kaltura.com/news-releases/news-release-details/kaltura-announces-general-availability-dynamic-ui-turning-ai

Adobe integrates Agentic CX Enterprise Coworker into AI platforms

AI platforms include ChatGPT, Claude, Databricks Genie, Gemini for business and Microsoft Copilot, with availability in Amazon Quick, IBM and Snowflake expected soon.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2026/11/adobe-integrates-agentic-cx-enterprise-coworker-into-ai-platforms

All our curated news is available at:

https://gilbane.com/category/content-technology-news/

The Gilbane Advisor is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, web, data, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news most Wednesdays. View all issues at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index/

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