Otter. ai launches enterprise Conversational Knowledge Engine

Otter.ai announced the launch of a new Conversational Knowledge Engine, a platform to connect conversations across teams and time, turning what’s said in meetings into structured, searchable knowledge that can drive agentic actions automatically. The launch is supported by three new product capabilities, an expanded MCP server, AI Chat and Otter for Desktop.

The Conversational Knowledge Engine solves a long-standing gap in enterprise software where the decisions, context, and intent of conversational data are lost the moment a meeting ends. Otter.ai’s proprietary Conversational Knowledge Engine can be broken down into three connected ideas:

Conversational. Mapped to meetings and voice, where the majority of enterprise knowledge is actually created.

Mapped to meetings and voice, where the majority of enterprise knowledge is actually created. Knowledge. A longitudinal knowledge graph (a continuously growing record of conversations over time), connecting thousands of conversations across thousands of people over time, linking decisions to who made them, the context around them, and the workflows that depend on them.

A longitudinal knowledge graph (a continuously growing record of conversations over time), connecting thousands of conversations across thousands of people over time, linking decisions to who made them, the context around them, and the workflows that depend on them. Engine. Puts that graph to work through conversational agentic workflows, where conversations become the trigger for automated action across the enterprise.

All new features are available today.

https://otter.ai/blog/otter-ai-evolves-from-ai-notetaker-to-create-100b-enterprise-conversational-knowledge-engine-market