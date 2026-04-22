Gilbane Advisor 4-22-26 — Flight simulator, neurosymbolic AI

Featured articles from: Rohit Krishnan, and Gary Marcus.

Additional reading from: Michael Andrews, Kurt Cagle & Chloe Shannon, Stanford HAI, Ship X/ TechX.

News from: Adobe, Canva, Tiny Technologies, Pantheon.

Our next issue arrives 5/6/26.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

Can we build a management flight simulator?

Turns out, yes

This piece is a follow-up from Rohit Krishnan’s article last month on world models, in particular enterprise world models. He has now built an experimental world model flight simulator for testing practical applications for large (and small) companies, and illustrates its use with real public data from the Enron scandal. Really interesting. (8 min)

https://www.strangeloopcanon.com/p/can-we-build-a-management-flight

Even more good news for the future of neurosymbolic AI

And vindication for Apple’s unfairly maligned 2025 reasoning paper

Gary Marcus celebrates a new paper from Tufts that backs up Apple’s earlier research on LLM reasoning, and a showed a neurosymbolic hybrid out-performed LLMs, including VLAs (Vision-Language-Action models) (4 min)

https://garymarcus.substack.com/p/even-more-good-news-for-the-future

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content Technology News

Tiny Technologies debuts TinyMCE AI

TinyMCE AI gives content teams everything they need to write, refine and review conversational AI, text transformations without leaving the editor.

https://www.tiny.cloud/tinymce/

Adobe unveils Firefly AI Assistant with new creative agent

Creators direct outcomes as the assistant orchestrates and executes multi-step workflows across Creative Cloud apps in a single conversational interface.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2026/04/adobe-new-creative-agent

Canva introduces Canva AI 2.0

New architecture layer spans conversational design, iterative agentic editing, layered object intelligence, and living memory, alongside six new workflows.

https://www.canva.com/newsroom/news/canva-create-2026-ai/

Pantheon adds Next.js to WebOps platform

The platform for WordPress and Drupal now runs Next.js, reducing multi-vendor complexity, unifying IT, developers, and marketers around a single system.

https://pantheon.io/platform/nextjs

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, data, web, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news. We do not sell or share personal data.

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