Tiny Technologies debuts TinyMCE AI

Tiny Technologies announced the release and general availability of TinyMCE AI, a fully integrated AI writing environment built into the editor.

TinyMCE AI gives content teams everything they need to write, refine and review conversational AI, instant text transformations and automated quality checks without leaving the editor. This addition to the platform means that developers can meet user demand for robust AI content capabilities without adding a technical burden to application teams or imposing model lock-in.

With the new functionalities, developers can enable enterprise-grade AI features via a simple drop-in module. Content teams gain a collaborative writing partner that helps with research, understands the context of a full document, suggests changes through familiar editing markups, adapts to brand guidelines through custom prompts, and automatically catches quality issues.

Starting with version 8.4, key features include:

Conversational AI Chat: Enables multi-turn, natural-language conversations with awareness of the active document, and the ability to add additional context via web searches and file attachments.

Enables multi-turn, natural-language conversations with awareness of the active document, and the ability to add additional context via web searches and file attachments. Context-Aware Quick Actions: Applies rewriting, expansion, shortening and tone adjustments.

Applies rewriting, expansion, shortening and tone adjustments. AI Review: Runs automated quality checks; delivers inline suggestions to improve clarity, consistency and accuracy.

Runs automated quality checks; delivers inline suggestions to improve clarity, consistency and accuracy. Custom Prompts: Organizations can define and enforce brand voice, style guidelines, and content standards.

https://www.tiny.cloud/tinymce