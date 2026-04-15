Canva introduces Canva AI 2.0

Canva introduced Canva AI 2.0, transforming Canva into a conversational, agentic platform where teams can go from the spark of an idea to complete, published work in one place.

Powered by the Canva Design Model – a foundation model built to understand the structure, hierarchy, and complexity of real-world design – Canva AI 2.0 generates layered, editable output from a single prompt, and gets smarter the more you use it.

Available as a research preview, Canva AI 2.0 introduces a new architecture layer spanning conversational design, iterative agentic editing, layered object intelligence, and living memory, alongside six new intelligent workflows: connectors, scheduling, web research, brand intelligence, Sheets AI, and Canva Code 2.0.

Conversational design Describe an idea, goal, or rough structure, and Canva AI generates an editable design with layout, hierarchy, and brand, then stays with you throughout the process.

Agentic orchestration gives Canva AI access to Canva’s complete design engine, calling the right tools at the right time.

Layered object intelligence everything Canva AI generates is built from scratch using individual, editable objects.

Memory Library turns interactions into building blocks. With persistent memory, Canva AI 2.0 understands how you work, keeps every project on brand, and applies your style automatically.

https://www.canva.com/newsroom/news/canva-create-2026-ai