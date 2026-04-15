Adobe unveils Firefly AI Assistant with new creative agent

Adobe unveiled Firefly AI Assistant, powered by Adobe’s creative agent, bringing Adobe’s creative tools into a single conversational interface. Available soon in Adobe Firefly, an all-in-one creative AI studio, Firefly AI Assistant enables creators to describe the outcome they want using their own words as the assistant orchestrates and executes complex, multi-step workflows across Adobe’s Creative Cloud apps, including Firefly, Photoshop, Premiere, Lightroom, Express, Illustrator and more.

For creators of all levels, this shift to agentic creation simplifies the process of getting started and making progress quickly without navigating multiple apps or manual steps. For creative professionals, it unlocks the ability to direct more complex, multi-step workflows, combining speed with the control and precision required for high-quality creative work.

Adobe also expanded Firefly’s video and image editing capabilities, introducing new features in Firefly Video Editor including studio-quality sound, advanced color adjustments and Adobe Stock integration, as well as new precision image editing capabilities such as Precision Flow and AI Markup.

Adobe will also bring this new way of creating with Adobe apps to third-party AI models including Anthropic’s Claude, enabling creators to access the best of Adobe directly across the surfaces where they work every day.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2026/04/adobe-new-creative-agent