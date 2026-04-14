Pantheon adds Next.js to WebOps platform

Pantheon, a WebOps platform for running the web as one system, released managed Next.js. Changing how organizations deploy modern frameworks; moving from fragmented, multi-vendor stacks toward cohesive website operations where WordPress, Drupal, and Next.js sites are managed in one place.

With Next.js part of Pantheon.io’s WebOps platform, teams can move from fragmented workflows to a unified system that manages CMS and frontend under one dashboard, one workflow, and one contract.

Operational Velocity on a Single Stack: Eliminate the second vendor tax by unifying WordPress, Drupal, and Next.js on the same platform. A single Git workflow and the Terminus CLI allow developers to manage the CMS and frontend as one, using real-time GitHub build syncing to ship faster.

Eliminate the second vendor tax by unifying WordPress, Drupal, and Next.js on the same platform. A single Git workflow and the Terminus CLI allow developers to manage the CMS and frontend as one, using real-time GitHub build syncing to ship faster. Enterprise Governance Without Bottlenecks: Automated CI/CD, Secrets Management, and Multidev environments ensure pull requests are tested before production. Standardized runtime controls provide enterprise-scale security without handoff delays.

Automated CI/CD, Secrets Management, and Multidev environments ensure pull requests are tested before production. Standardized runtime controls provide enterprise-scale security without handoff delays. Faster Publishing and Technical SEO: Move content in parallel with code. Content Publisher syncs Google Docs and Microsoft Word directly to your Next.js frontend — no dev ticket required. Integrated caching and a global CDN ensure sub-second load times, boosting user retention and AI/search authority signals.

Move content in parallel with code. Content Publisher syncs Google Docs and Microsoft Word directly to your Next.js frontend — no dev ticket required. Integrated caching and a global CDN ensure sub-second load times, boosting user retention and AI/search authority signals. Predictable Costs at Professional Scale: Contract-based pricing eliminates bandwidth overages and per-invocation charges.

https://pantheon.io/platform/nextjs