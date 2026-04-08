Gilbane Advisor 4-8-26 — HAIC benchmarks, capability thinking

Featured articles: Angela Aristidou, and Daniel Kocot.

Additional reading: Kurt Cagle & Chloe Shannon, Caleb Sponheim, Sarah Perez, and Scott Brinker.

News: Box, MadCap, Progress, and Fox..

Our next issue arrives 4/22/26.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

AI benchmarks are broken. Here’s what we need instead.

“AI is almost never used in the way it is benchmarked. Although researchers and industry have started to improve benchmarking by moving beyond static tests to more dynamic evaluation methods, these innovations resolve only part of the issue. That’s because they still evaluate AI’s performance outside the human teams and organizational workflows where its real-world performance ultimately unfolds.”



Angela Aristidou proposes a different approach that deserves attention. (6 min)

https://www.technologyreview.com/2026/03/31/1134833/ai-benchmarks-are-broken-heres-what-we-need-instead

APIs don’t follow domains. They follow capabilities.

Why Domain Driven Design alone leads to leaky APIs and how capability thinking creates stable and evolvable interfaces

Daniel Kocot has some good architectural advice on APIs and domain driven design roles, and how to keep them in sync with desired outcomes over time. (4 min)

https://architecturalbytes.substack.com/p/apis-dont-follow-domains-they-follow

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content Technology News

Features enrich user experiences, content management and integration, maximize quality of AI-generated content, and improves effectiveness of AI agents.

https://www.madcapsoftware.com/press-release/madcap-syndicate-brings-ai-enablement-to-corporate-content/

Box unveils the Box Agent

Acts as a unified AI engine across Box, leveraging the latest reasoning models to search company files, analyze critical data, and generate content.

https://www.boxinvestorrelations.com/news-and-media/news/press-release-details/2026/Box-Unveils-the-Box-Agent-to-Transform-How-Enterprises-Work-With-Content/default.aspx

Enables operationalization of GenAI across websites, portals & digital experiences – supporting AI search, conversational interfaces & personalized content delivery.

https://investors.progress.com/news-releases/news-release-details/progress-software-delivers-sitefinity-generative-cms-ai-driven

Foxit tool detects hidden security threats inside PDFs

PDF Action Inspector proactively scans documents for embedded JavaScript and self-modifying behaviors that can bypass redaction, expose sensitive data, or alter document output.

https://www.foxit.com/company/press/12181.html

All content technology news

The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, data, web, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news. We do not sell or share personal data.

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