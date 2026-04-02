MadCap updates MadCap Syndicate platform

MadCap Software, Inc., a provider of multi-channel content authoring, management and publishing software, introduced the Spring 2026 release of MadCap Syndicate, a platform for content delivery, aggregation, and artificial intelligence (AI) enablement. The new version adds AI-powered features for enriching users’ experiences, managing content, maximizing the quality of AI-generated content and analysis, and improving the effectiveness of AI agents.

AI-Powered Semantic Search. Syndicate supports AI-powered semantic search that understands the context of content whether answering a user’s question or conducting duplicate content analysis.

Portals enable the creation of customized public or private portals that provide top-to-bottom control of the user experience and leverage the power of Syndicate’s semantic AI.

Tech Docs Integration provides direct, seamless connections to MadCap Flare and MadCap IXIA CCMS for technical documentation, complementing learning and development content, further facilitating content unification.

Automated Content Classification and Tagging driven by AI and machine learning improves search and analysis by content teams and AI agents.

All features of the Spring 2026 release of MadCap Syndicate are available today, except semantic duplication analysis and automated content classification and tagging, which will be released in April 2026.

https://www.madcapsoftware.com/press-release/madcap-syndicate-brings-ai-enablement-to-corporate-content