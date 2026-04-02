Box unveils the Box Agent

Box, Inc., an Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, announced the general availability of the Box Agent, an AI-powered capability that takes natural language instructions to reason and complete complex tasks, allowing enterprises to work more effectively with unstructured data. Acting as a unified AI engine across Box, the Box Agent leverages the latest advanced reasoning models to securely search company files, analyze and synthesize critical data, and generate new content, while respecting Box’s enterprise-grade security, governance, and permissions controls. Box also announced enhancements to Box AI Studio, allowing admins to develop custom agents tailored to complex, business-specific use cases.

Leveraging AI capabilities from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google, the Box Agent is able to autonomously understand a user’s intent based on their prompt, find the right content needed to execute that task, reflect on the work it needs to do, and iterate until it can successfully answer the user’s request. This all takes place within Box AI’s new conversational interface, which provides the ability to revisit previous sessions where users can iterate, refine, and return to work from where they left off.

Customers on the Enterprise Plus and Enterprise Advanced plans can start using the Box Agent today.

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