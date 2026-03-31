Progress Software, a provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, announced the latest release of Progress Sitefinity Generative CMS. The release enables organizations to operationalize generative AI across websites, portals and digital experiences—supporting AI-powered search, conversational interfaces and personalized content delivery within a governed, enterprise-ready framework.
Sitefinity Generative CMS includes AI‑native capabilities:
- Hyper-Personalization: Dynamically Generated Experiences enable real-time, AI-driven personalization by combining behavioral journey and contextual signals from the Sitefinity Insight Customer Data Platform, tailoring interactions to individual users. The Observability Intent Grid allows visualization and audits of AI-driven decisions.
- AI Agents Embedded in the CMS: AI agents accelerate production and support consistency across the digital experience lifecycle. The Brand Agent protects and reinforces the organization’s voice and provides guidance to maintain tone, style and brand standards across content. The SEO Agent analyzes content and metadata enhancing visibility across traditional and generative search experiences.
- SEO Readiness: Sitefinity CMS enables definition of Schema.org JSON‑LD structured data for all pages and content types, making enterprise content immediately discoverable by crawlers, generative search tools and AI engines.
- AI Search and Conversational Experiences: Integrated Progress Agentic RAG enables AI-driven search, knowledge discovery and conversational experiences across enterprise content within Sitefinity CMS.
https://investors.progress.com/news-releases/news-release-details/progress-software-delivers-sitefinity-generative-cms-ai-driven