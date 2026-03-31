Foxit tool detects hidden security threats inside PDFs

Foxit Software introduced a capability designed to uncover hidden security risks inside PDFs, as part of its latest PDF Editor 2026.1 release for Windows and macOS.

The update is led by PDF Action Inspector, a new tool that proactively scans documents for embedded JavaScript and self-modifying behaviors – threats that can bypass redaction, expose sensitive data, or alter document output without detection. As organizations increasingly rely on PDFs to share critical infrastructure, these risks have become a growing but often overlooked attack surface.

Foxit PDF Editor 2026.1 expands enterprise protection to help organizations manage documents consistently across environments. Microsoft Azure Information Protection is available in the Mac App Store version, enabling unified policy enforcement across Windows and macOS devices. Support for FileOpen-protected PDFs has also been added to Mac editions for Editor and Reader, improving access to DRM-protected content across teams.

Enhancements to licensing and login stability reduce friction during enterprise rollouts, while a new license page provides clearer visibility into subscription and entitlement details. Additional updates to annotation, file splitting, and page extraction workflows are designed to streamline document tasks and reduce errors. Foxit’s AI Assistant updates are focused on security controls, governance, and compliance alignment.

https://www.foxit.com/company/press/12181.html