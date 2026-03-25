Gilbane Advisor 3-25-26 — World models, persuasion bombing

Featured articles: Rohit Krishnan, and Thomas Stackpole.

Additional reading: Ksenia Se & Will Schenk, Jessica Davies, Mike Amundsen, and Maria Rosala, Georgia Kenderova & Tanner Kohler.

News: WordPress.com, Aprimo, Adobe & NVIDIA, and Databricks.

Our next issue arrives 4/8/26.

All previous issues are available at https://gilbane.com/gilbane-advisor-index

Opinion / Analysis

The future of work is world models

The challenge of managing enterprise-scale volumes of AI agents is daunting, to say the least, and mind-boggling when accounting for tacit knowledge, and complex processes. Rohit Krishnan has a fascinating piece suggesting an enterprise world model similar to the world models underpinning video games as a way forward. The comments are also worth reading. (6 min)

https://www.strangeloopcanon.com/p/the-future-of-work-is-world-models

LLMs are manipulating users with rhetorical tricks

A human-in-the-loop is not sufficient for governance.

Thomas Stackpole reports on a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) study involving 244 BCG consultants fact checking an LLM and pointing out errors. They found “the model responded by ‘bombarding’ the user with multiple persuasive tactics to defend its original answer.” (9 min)

https://hbr.org/2026/03/llms-are-manipulating-users-with-rhetorical-tricks

More Reading

All Gilbane Advisor issues

Content Technology News

AI agents can now act directly on WordPress.com sites

The update enables AI agents to create, edit, and manage content on WordPress.com sites directly through natural conversation, on behalf of users.

https://wordpress.com/blog/2026/03/20/ai-agent-manage-content/

Aprimo unveils Agentic DAM

Aprimo’s agents operate persistently across the entire content operations process, from planning, creation, and enrichment to review, transformation, and distribution.

https://www.aprimo.com/platform/digital-asset-management

Adobe & NVIDIA announce strategic partnership

Adobe’s creative and marketing workflows, models and technology & NVIDIA’s open models, libraries, research and computing to deliver foundational Adobe Firefly models & agentic workflows.

https://news.adobe.com/news/2026/03/adobe-and-nvidia-announce-strategic-partnership

Databricks launches Genie Code

Integrated with Unity Catalog, Genie Code understands business semantics and audit requirements and federates enterprise data, including data from external platforms.

https://www.databricks.com/company/newsroom/press-releases/databricks-launches-genie-code-bringing-agentic-engineering-data

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The Gilbane Advisor is authored by Frank Gilbane and is ad-free, cost-free, and curated for content, computing, data, web, and digital experience technology and information professionals. We publish recommended articles and content technology news. We do not sell or share personal data.

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